The incident occurred at the Dollar General on Route 130, Saturday at 1:17 p.m. Police say the unidentified suspect entered the store, climbed on the counter and threatened Bryana Bowe, the store manager, with a knife.

The suspect then told Bowe, “Give me the money unless you want to die,” investigators said.

Bowe told NBC10 she thought the man was joking at first.

“I thought, 'He has to be playing around.' And then I took a second look at the knife. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a real knife,’” she said.

The suspect then snatched $200 from the cash register before fleeing the scene.

“Very aggressive robbery,” Burlington City Police Capt. John Fine said. “No gloves, no mask. We hope someone in the public can identify this individual so we can get them off the street.”

The suspect is described as a bald, white male with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and jeans.

If you have any information on his identity, please call Burlington City Police.