Police were looking for a driver who they said caused a deadly chain reaction crash in northeast Philadelphia before hopping into another vehicle and fleeing the scene. (Published 2 hours ago)

A speeding driver hopped into another car and disappeared into the night after plowing through an intersection and causing a deadly chain reaction crash Saturday night in northeast Philadelphia, police said.

The crash near the intersection of Bustleton Avenue and Red Lion Road killed a man and woman and left five others injured shortly before midnight Saturday, Philadelphia Police said.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect plowed through the intersection and hit two cars - t-boning one - before continuing and hitting more cars. The five people injured had to be taken to the hospital, police said.

After the deadly rampage, the male driver ditched his Chevrolet Camaro and fled in a white Lexus GS that had come to pick him up, police said.

Investigators were looking for surveillance video as they tried to track down the suspect.