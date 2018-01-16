Sponsored
Business Owners Prep for Potential Eagles Fan Celebrations
Philadelphia police are warning local business owners in the Mayfair section of the city to be prepared for potential chaos if the Eagles win Sunday in the NFC Championship game. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville shows us how some businesses are preparing for potential celebrations. (Published 3 hours ago) Philadelphia police are warning local business owners in the Mayfair section of the city to be prepared for potential chaos if the Eagles win Sunday in... See More