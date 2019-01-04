Police are trying to piece together what led up to a woman being burned and left in the street between two cars along Ludlow Street in West Philadelphia early Friday. Next to her was a lighter and a can of what appears to be gasoline.

Police and firefighters were called to a residential West Philadelphia block overnight to find a woman’s body on fire.

They found the woman’s burning body between two cars parked along Ludlow Street near 44th Street just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. An accelerant, possibly gasoline, and lighter were found about 6 feet from the woman’s body.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and pronounced the woman dead.

“She was burned from head to toe beyond recognition,” Small said.

Police couldn’t tell the woman’s age.

It was unclear if the woman was dead prior to be set on fire, police said.

The case remained under investigation Friday.