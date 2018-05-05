Burglary Suspect Calls Police on Himself After Would-Be Victim Shoots at Him: Police - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Burglary Suspect Calls Police on Himself After Would-Be Victim Shoots at Him: Police

By NBC10 Staff

Published 11 minutes ago

    Matt Schaffer/NBC10
    An alleged would-be burglar tried breaking into a house on Poplar Street in North Philadelphia, but the homeowner shot him, police said.

    An alleged would-be burglar called the cops on himself after an off-duty officer's mother apparently shot at and struck the suspect, Philadelphia police said.

    The unidentified suspect ran to a nearby car wash after the shooting early Saturday, climbed to the roof of the business and called 9-1-1, police said.

    He suffered injuries from broken glass and a possible graze wound from a bullet, police said. The 43-year-old man was being treated Saturday at Hahnemann Hospital, where he was held in police custody.

    The initial alleged burglary occurred sometime before 5 a.m. on Poplar Street near Watts Street in North Philadelphia, police said.

    An alleged would-be burglar was shot by a homeowner on Poplar Street in North Philadelphia, May 5, 2018, police said.

    Officers found the suspect a couple blocks away on the rooftop near North Broad and Brown streets.

    Check back for more details on this breaking news story as it develops.

      

