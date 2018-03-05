A bullet went through a window and struck a bedridden senior in her Southwest Philadelphia home overnight.

The 72-year-old woman was struck in the leg after a bullet came into her unit at the Unico Village Apartments along Brant Place just before 12:30 a.m. Monday, Philadelphia police said.

"A bullet came through her window and struck her in the knee," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The bullet didn't break the skin but left bruising on the woman's leg. "She is lucky to be in stable condition with just a bullet wound to her right knee," Small said.

Investigators found the bullet on the floor next to her hospital bed, Small said. The window nearby was broken.

The woman’s 38-year-old son was also in the apartment at the time, police said.

It was unclear if the bullet was a stray bullet or if the building was targeted, investigators said.