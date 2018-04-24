Mom Charged in DUI Crash That Killed Her 8-Year-Old Son

A Bucks County mother was driving with a blood alcohol concentration that was more than twice the legal limit during a crash that killed her 8-year-old son and injured a married couple, investigators said.

Kelly Anne Colbridge, 37, of Warminster, is charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and other offenses.

Investigators say Colbridge was driving a Dodge Avenger sedan back on April 7 shortly before 7:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Street Road in Upper Southampton Township. Colbridge crossed a center turn lane and struck a Kia Sorento SUV, officials said.

The crash caused damage to both vehicles and Colbridge was trapped inside the sedan. While calling out for emergency responders to help her, Colbridge never mentioned that her son was in the backseat, according to the affidavit. Officials say the responding officers weren’t aware her son was inside the vehicle until they checked and found him.

The boy was taken to Abington Hospital and flown by helicopter to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where he died from his injuries on April 10.

The couple inside the Kia Sorento suffered serious injuries and were treated at Abington Hospital.

Colbridge suffered several broken bones and a punctured lung. She was taken to St. Mary Medical Center where she was interviewed by police a day after the crash.

Colbridge allegedly told police she had been with her son at a party at a bowling alley in Feasterville where she had a few alcoholic drinks prior to the crash. She said the last thing she remembered was speaking in hands-free mode to her boyfriend on the telephone while she was on her way home, according to officials. Police say Colbridge’s BAC was measured at .168 percent after the crash.



Fire officials found a handbag containing several controlled substances including Suboxone strips and clonazepam pills inside Colbridge’s Dodge Avenger, according to the affidavit. Investigators also say they found marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia inside her vehicle.

Colbridge was arraigned and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 10. Her bail is set at $100,000 unsecured pending a bail hearing once she’s released from a medical facility.

