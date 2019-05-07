200 Cats, Including 59 Dead, Found at Bucks County Home

An investigation is underway after 200 cats, 59 of them dead, were found at a Bucks County home Tuesday.

The Bucks County SPCA received a tip reporting a situation at a townhouse on Aspen Way in Doylestown. Humane officers and Doylestown police officers responded to the home around 11 a.m. where they found the cats living in terrible conditions.

A spokesperson from the SPCA told NBC10 141 cats were found alive while 59 were dead inside the home. The surviving cats were taken to the SPCA shelter in Lahaska, Pennsylvania, for immediate medical treatment.

The spokesperson also said charges will be filed though a suspect has not been identified.