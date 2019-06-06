What to Know Police arrested four men who were trying to rob a store inside a Walgreens in Brookhaven, Pennsylvania, the DA announced.

An officer shot one of the suspects in the arm after the suspect allegedly grabbed an employee. The suspect is in stable condition.

The suspects were trying to steal drugs and money, police said. Three of the suspects are from Washington, D.C., while one is from Virginia.

Police arrested four men, shooting one of them, during a would-be robbery inside a Delaware County 24-hour pharmacy early Thursday, officials said.

The ordeal began shortly before 4:30 a.m. inside the Walgreens at Edgmont Avenue and Brookhaven Road in Brookhaven, Pennsylvania.

Investigators said Lorenzo Ross, 25, of Washington, D.C., Derrick Ross, 35, of Vienna, Virginia, Jonathan Jones, 24, of Washington, D.C., and Derek Stevens, 19, of Washington, D.C., entered the store with their faces covered in masks. At least one of the men was armed with a knife, according to police.

Lorenzo Ross, Derrick Ross and Jones allegedly went to the pharmacy area, jumped over the counter and forced an employee to open a safe with opioids inside. The three men seized the drugs and tried to flee the store, police said.

Meanwhile, Stevens went to the front of the store, jumped over the counter and tried to open the register before forcing an employee to open it for him, according to investigators. Stevens then allegedly grabbed the cash and forced two witnesses to the back of the store. Stevens also tried to steal a purse from one of the customers, police said.

A customer inside the store quickly called Brookhaven Police who were only about a half a mile away. Responding officers found the four men running inside the store, police said. The officers ordered the men to the ground but they tried to flee, according to investigators.

Jones then allegedly grabbed an employee inside the store and turned toward one of the officers. Fearing the employee was in danger, the officer then fired his weapon, shooting Jones once in the arm, officials said.

All four men were then taken into custody. Jones was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland said during an afternoon press conference that based on preliminary information, the shooting appears to have been justified.

Copeland also said it was unclear why the suspects came from the Virginia and D.C. area and they are investigating to see if they had a local connection.