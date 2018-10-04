What to Know A stabbing at 3201 North Broad Street left two boys injured Thursday morning.

A 16-year-old victim required surgery for a stab wound to his abdomen while a 15-year-old was treated for arm and leg wounds.

No word yet on a motive for the attack.

Two teenage boys were stabbed along Broad Street in North Philadelphia Thursday morning.

Someone stabbed the 15 and 16 year olds at North Broad Street and West Allegheny Avenue around 7:15 a.m., Philadelphia Police said.

Police rushed both boys to the hospital. The 16-year-old was listed in critical condition while undergoing surgery for a stab wound to his abdomen while the 15-year-old was listed in stable condition with stab wounds to his left arm and left leg, investigators said.

Police didn’t initially reveal a motive. No weapon was recovered.

The stabbing didn't cause SEPTA to make any changes to nearby bus or Broad Street Line services, a SEPTA spokesperson said.

This story is developing and will be updated.