Bristol Borough police are searching for the driver of a silver Mercedes who they say struck and killed a bicyclist and kept driving. NBC10's Matt DeLucia has more details.

A decorative license plate with an eagle emblem and a mangled bicycle marked the scene along a Bucks County road where a hit-and-run driver claimed a life, police said.

The cyclist was riding along Bristol Pike (U.S. Route 13) near Corson Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday when a vehicle, believed to be a silver Mercedes Benz AMG, struck him then kept going, Bristol Borough police said.

The impact killed the cyclist and left his bicycle badly damaged on the roadway in front of Fink Flowers and Gifts.

Police believe a Mercedes like this one struck and killed a cyclist along U.S. Route 13 in Bristol on Dec. 19, 2017 and left this eagle plate behind.

Photo credit: Bristol Borough Police / NBC10

Investigators spent overnight hours searching for clues. They believe the Mercedes sustained significant front-end damage. The eagle decorative license plate could help police track down the car’s owner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bristol Sgt. Pete Faight at 215-788-7813, ext 2429.