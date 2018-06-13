Throughout Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, rescue crews searched for a trapped worker after a gas explosion at the Liberty gas station on Bristol Pike in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Nearly 24 hours after an explosion at a gas station rocked a Bucks County community, the body of the co-owner killed in the blast has been located. Crews continue to work to pull the victim's body out.

They identified him as Joe Vigilante, the co-owner of the Liberty Gas station where the explosion occurred as well as Vigilantes Enterprises, the attached auto shop.



An explosion occurred in the area of an 8,000-gallon underground propane tank about 5 p.m. Tuesday, rocking the Liberty Gas station along the 1200 block of Bristol Pike, fire officials said.

The tank is one of three underground storage tanks at the station. There is also another 8,000-tank and a 12,000-tank, according to records with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

The recovery of Vigilante's body is very dangerous to the many rescue workers from Bensalem and surrounding municipalities, Police Director Fred Harran said. The other tanks still contain thousands of gallons of gasoline.

Almost 24 hours after the blast, about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters said they had located Vigilante's body and are working to get him out.



First responders had spent 12 hours trying to make contact with him before calling off the rescue around 5 a.m. Wednesday due to dangerous fumes that threatened to ignite, firefighters said.



Another man was rescued and rushed to the burn unit at Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. He was listed in critical but stable condition with burns over 45 percent of his body, Bensalem Township Director of Public Safety Fred Harran said.

It appears the men were carrying out work on an underground tank when the explosion happened.

"Just looking out over at the gas station I saw the giant ball of flame come up higher than the awning," one witness, Robert Smith, said. "Something went up in the air and came down about ten seconds later."

No word yet on an exact cause of the blast but Harran said it appeared the workers were trying to remove water from the tank at the time.

Crews urged drivers to avoid Bristol Pike up to Interstate 95 as they worked in the area Wednesday.