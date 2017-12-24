Police believe a Mercedes they recovered is linked to a deadly hit-and-run that killed Kevin Williams as he crossed Route 13 in Bristol on his bicycle Tuesday. Investigators found the Mercedes in a garage in Levittown. The owner does not live in the area.

Police in Bucks County believe they have found one of the vehicles involved in possible street racing crash that killed a cyclist riding along a Bucks County road.

Police found the Mercedes in a garage in Levittown Saturday night, Bristol Borough police said. The owner of the car doesn't live in the area.

As of Sunday, no one faced charges in the hit-and-run death of 52-year-old Kevin Williams along Bristol Pike (U.S. Route 13) on Dec. 19. Investigators would examine the Mercedes to confirm it is the one that struck Williams.

A decorative license plate with an eagle emblem and a mangled bicycle marked the scene along Bristol Pike near Corson Street where Williams died around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

A vehicle, believed to be a silver Mercedes Benz AMG, struck him then kept going, police said. Police believe the Mercedes was possibly street racing another car along Route 13 before the wreck.

"I don't understand how you would just leave someone there," Williams' daughter, Brittany Williams, told NBC10. "I don't know what that person was doing or what they were thinking. That you could just hit someone like that and leave them."



Williams lived less than a block away and was riding home from work at the time, Brittany Williams said. She saw the wreckage on Tuesday night but didn't realize her father died in the wreck until Wednesday morning.

"He was right here," she said while in tears. "He was so close to home."



Police believe a Mercedes like this one struck and killed Kevin Williams as he rode his bike along U.S. Route 13 in Bristol on Dec. 19, 2017 and left this eagle plate behind.

Kevin Williams became a grandfather last year and did HVAC work for a company 10 minutes from his home. The deadly crash occurred a block away from where he and his wife raised three children.

"All of this just right before Christmas and it just, like I would just like the person to come forward and just accept what they did," Brittany Williams said.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Bristol Sgt. Pete Faight at 215-788-7813, ext. 2429. You can also contact Philadelphia Police who are helping with the investigation.

