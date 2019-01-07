NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Krystal Klei is tracking a potential for light rain. In certain areas the conditions will be cold enough to turn the rain into a wintry snow mix. Fortunately the rain or snow is expected to last for about an hour.

A First Alert weather event has been issued for the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, and the Philadelphia suburbs of Upper Bucks, western Montgomery, and northern Chester counties from midnight to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The First Alert is for a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet that will pass over these neighborhoods.

The good news is that the period of precipitation will be brief, and accumulation totals will be very low. A light coating is possible. This could leave behind some slippery roads, but not for long.

Temperatures will quickly rise Tuesday as a warm front approaches the area.

Ahead of this front, the air will be cold enough to support the wintry mix in the northern and western edges of the greater Philadelphia region.

The mix will begin just past midnight and last through around 5 a.m.

Southern portions of the Pennsylvania suburbs will primarily see rain showers as the moisture slides through. Areas along the Interstate 95 corridor, southern Delaware and at the shore should expect rain showers as well.

Once the precipitation ends, the temperatures will quickly push into the 40s and low 50s. This will melt any icy conditions left behind.

If you’re an early morning commuter in the northern neighborhoods, you may want to leave extra time for slow driving, or just wait until after 7 a.m. for improved driving conditions.