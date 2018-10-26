At Tradesman's, fans can watch the Eagles London game either on the ten-foot media wall or on the HD screens at this mezzanine bar.

Cheers, Eagles fans!

Our favorite birds arrived in London Friday morning, trailed by thousands of enthusiastic fans. But if you're staying local this weekend, no worries — the Eagles fever here is just as strong as it is across the pond.

The game this Sunday starts bright and early at 9:30 a.m EST, which means local spots are prepping for a morning rush. Here's a comprehensive list of Philly bars and restaurants that are opening early for the Eagles vs Jaguars game.

Nick’s Bar & Grille

This Old City staple and sports bar is opening the bar at 9 a.m. for the London kickoff – a special opening for a special game. UK-inspired offerings include shepherd’s pie rolls, Scotch eggs, fish n’ chips, and English breakfast, along with a variety of drink specials and the regular brunch menu.

Where: 16 South Second St.

When: 9 a.m. Sunday

Stats on 17th

Stats on 17th will be one of the largest game-day spots in Center City this Sunday. With 10,000 square feet of space, they’ll be featuring the game on 20-plus HD TVs and four giant floor-to-ceiling projection walls. Stats is providing a special brunch menu with chicken and waffles, chocolate chip pancakes, and stuffed French toast until noon, then a choice of brunch or regular menu. Drink specials include Bud Light Eagles bottles, green tea shots, and spiked seltzer.

Where: 111 S. 17th St.

When: 8:30 a.m. Sunday

The Greene Turtle Sports Bar and Grille

The Greene Turtle locations are all opening their doors early to celebrate the Eagles facing the Jaguars in London – from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., guests can order bloody marys, mimosas, and a special breakfast buffet. All Mug Club Members will receive that buffet free of charge.

Where: Various locations in Pennsylvania and Delaware

When: 9 a.m. Sunday

Tradesman's

Tradesman's will open by 9 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. kick-off and show the game on their giant 10-foot-tall media wall. Fans can also watch the game from outdoor window seats, or on the HD TVs in the mezzanine lounge and bar. The bar will serve exclusive drafts, plus a special Eagles-inspired brew that’s new this season, alongside its kitchen specials.

Where: 1322 Chestnut St.

When: 9 a.m. Sunday

BRU Craft & Wurst

BRU opens Sunday morning for the London game, with sound on the projection wall screen, plus HD TVs above the bar. In addition to specials like cherry BBQ wings, fried cheese curds, and fries, the bar will serve an assortment of craft beers, including a new Eagles custom beer and other rotating selections.

Where: 1318 Chestnut St.

When: 9 a.m. Sunday

Cinder, Copper & Lace

This Rittenhouse location will be playing the game both in the dining room and at the bar. Special offerings include custom cider, special exclusive Eagles-inspired beer, Kelce’s Strut bourbon, and wing and pizza specials.

Where: 1500 Locust St.

When: 9 a.m. Sunday

Stove and Tap

In Lansdale, Stove and Tap will open early Sunday morning for the Eagles London game. There’s a breakfast buffet and bottomless drinks available, and kids eat free.

Where: 329 W Main St.

When: 8:30 a.m. Sunday

O'Neals Pub

O'Neals will open bright and early. The game will be on multiple TVs, and the pub is offering bloody marys, mimosas, Miller Lite draft, and breakfast sandwiches. Oh, and O’Neals also offers delivery through Grubhub.

Where: 611 South 3rd St.

When: 8 a.m.