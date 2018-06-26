Philadelphia and Pennsylvania state police issued a warning early Tuesday for a missing 2-year-old boy they say could be at special risk for danger.

Waalid Mickens was last seen with 24-year-old Jared Montgomery along the 4900 block off Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood around 9:35 p.m. Monday, police said in an alert sent out Tuesday morning.

Mickens, who stands around 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds, was last seen wearing a black short sleeve button-down shirt with pineapples on it, blue fatigue pants and red, gray and blue sandals, police said.

The photo released by police includes an app filter that put animal ears on the boy.

Montgomery stands around 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs around 210 pounds. He has a mustache and goatee and was last seen wearing blue “Free Meek” 76ers shirt with the No. 14 on the back.

“Mickens may be at special risk of harm or injury,” police said.

Anyone with information or who spots the duo should dial 911, police said. You can also contact police at 215-685-3251.