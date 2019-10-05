A 15-year-old boy died and his father was injured after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in South Jersey.

The boy and his father, 37-year-old Jesus Lopez-Ramirez, were walking along Oak Street in Lakewood Township when the driver of an SUV mowed them over and fled around 10 p.m. Friday, the Lakewood Police Department said.

The boy died at the scene from "significant bodily injury" and his father was treated at a hospital for an injury to his elbow, the LPD said.

Police believe the person responsible was driving a dark, newer model Jeep Cherokee and fled south on Albert Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lakewood Police Department at 732-363-0200.