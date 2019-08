A young boy is fighting for his life after he fell out of a Philadelphia home Sunday afternoon.

The 5-year-old boy was inside the second floor of a home on the 2300 block of Naudain Street at 2:57 p.m. when he fell out of the window, police said.

The boy was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where he is in critical condition.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.