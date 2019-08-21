A boy was found dead in a pool at Delaware County’s Folcroft Swim Club early Wednesday morning. He and his friends snuck into the club after hours, police said. (Published 11 minutes ago)

A boy drowned after he and three friends apparently snuck into a swim club in Delaware County, police said.

Officers responded after midnight to the Folcroft Swim Club after one of the boy's friends called 911 to report that the boy had drowned, Folcroft Police Department Chief William Bair said. The unidentified boy was found lifeless in the deep end of the pool.

It appeared the lights at the club were out when the boys were swimming, Bair said. The gates surrounding the pool were also locked.

"I think they were just pool-hopping and it was a tragic accident," the chief said.