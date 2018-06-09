Police Investigate Death of 4-Year-Old Boy

Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy that they are calling suspicious. The child was found dead in an East Mount Airy home just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Medics were called to a home on the 7500 block of Thouron Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday where they found the child unresponsive.

The child’s father told NBC10 the boy suffered from asthma and woke up heavily with asthma symptoms. The father said he gave his son treatment and called 911. At one point the child lost consciousness, according to the father.

The father said he carried the boy outside once the ambulance arrived and gave him to paramedics. The ambulance never left the scene however and the boy was pronounced dead.

The father told NBC10 his son lived with him part-time at the Thouron Avenue home. Despite the father’s statements, police still consider the child’s death suspicious and are currently investigating.