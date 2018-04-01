A 4-year-old boy is recovering after accidentally shooting himself in the leg with his father's gun, according to police.

Police say the boy was inside a home on the 2100 block of S. Alden Street in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia at 5:08 p.m. Sunday. The child picked up his father's gun that was left on a bed, according to investigators. The gun went off and struck the boy in the right leg. He was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by his father and is currently in stable condition.

Police say the gun was recovered and no arrests were made.

