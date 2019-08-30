Boy, 9, Struck by Bullet in Southwest Philadelphia - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Boy, 9, Struck by Bullet in Southwest Philadelphia

By NBC10

Published 23 minutes ago

    Police search the area for evidence where a 9-year-old boy was struck by a bullet in the left arm in the Kingsessing neighborhood of Philadelphia, Aug. 30, 2019.

    A young boy was hit by gunfire Friday night in the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

    He was hit in the left arm and rushed to a nearby hospital by police officers who arrived at the scene first, according to authorities.

    His condition is not yet known. Few details of the shooting are known. No arrests were made in the immediate aftermath, police said.

    The shooting happened at 9:30 p.m. as the boy played outside in the 5200 block of Upland Street.

    He was the second child under 10 years old struck by gunfire in the Philadelphia region within six hours Friday. About 3:30 p.m. in Chester City, Delaware County, a 7-year-old girl was hit in the leg by a bullet during a drive-by shooting.

    This is a breaking story. Check back for more information.

      

