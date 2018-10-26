Boy, 9, Dies After Collapsing Inside Philadelphia School

The elementary school notified parents after an 9-year-old collapsed around 10 a.m. Friday in Kensington. The boy was in third grade. The school district is now sending resources to parents and providing counseling to students as well.

A 9-year-old boy died Friday after collapsing in a hallway inside his Philadelphia school.

The third grade child fell ill at Hartranft Elementary School in the city's Kensington neighborhood during the morning hours, a spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia said.

District officials aren't saying what led to the boy's death. He has yet to be publicly identified. They did send a letter home to parents and deployed a robocall to inform them of the incident.

Earlier, district officials said the boy was 8 years old, but later corrected his age to 9 years old.

The school will have counselors available for students and family from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.