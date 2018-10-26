Boy, 9, Dies After Collapsing Inside Philadelphia School - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Boy, 9, Dies After Collapsing Inside Philadelphia School

By NBC10 Staff

Published 6 minutes ago

    A 9-year-old boy died Friday after collapsing in a hallway inside his Philadelphia school.

    The third grade child fell ill at Hartranft Elementary School in the city's Kensington neighborhood during the morning hours, a spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia said.

    District officials aren't saying what led to the boy's death. He has yet to be publicly identified. They did send a letter home to parents and deployed a robocall to inform them of the incident.

    Earlier, district officials said the boy was 8 years old, but later corrected his age to 9 years old.

    The school will have counselors available for students and family from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 

      

