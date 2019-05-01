A 13-year old boy was shot twice as he was entering a corner store in Southwest Philadelphia overnight.

What to Know A 13-year-old boy was shot twice at a Southwest Philadelphia corner store overnight.

The gunfire appeared to come from outside the store, police said.

Surveillance video could help lead investigators to the shooter or shooters.

A 13-year-old boy who had just stepped inside a Southwest Philadelphia corner store was shot as someone opened fire from outside overnight.

The boy had parked his bicycle outside Island Supermarket at Island and Woodland avenues just after midnight Wednesday and was inside the store when two bullets, possibly fired from a crowd gathered in the street outside the store, pierced the glass and struck him in the stomach, Philadelphia police said.

“We just heard gunshots,” store worker Jeffrey Salcedo said. “I just ducked to the ground, I was just trying get him to a safe place, so I could call 911.”

Some of the about 20 people inside the store tried to stop the bleeding, witnesses said. The boy was rushed to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in critical condition, police said.

The group of people quickly dispersed and fled from the scene. Some of the men may have left in a black BMW sedan that police in Philly and neighboring Delaware County were looking out for early Wednesday, police said.

Surveillance video captured the incident in which about eight shots in total were fired. Investigators said they were trying to determine if the boy was targeted or an innocent bystander and if the gunfire came from the crowd or someplace else.