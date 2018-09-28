Boy, 12, Dies After Being Hit by SEPTA Bus Outside Frankford School - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Boy, 12, Dies After Being Hit by SEPTA Bus Outside Frankford School

By NBC10 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    A boy has died after being struck by a SEPTA bus outside his middle school in Philadelphia's Frankford section, officials say.

    The 12-year-old was hit around 3:15 p.m. Friday at Torresdale Avenue and Wakeling Street outside Warren G. Harding Middle School. SEPTA said the boy ran in front of a Route 25 bus traveling south along Torresdale Avenue.

    The bus stopped and the boy was rushed to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children where he was later pronounced dead, SEPTA said.

    The Philadelphia and SEPTA police departments are both investigating.

      

