Since the Patriots lost the Super Bowl, the Boston Public Library has to display books with the word "Eagles" in the titles. Losing a bet with the Philadelphia Zoo required Zoo New England in Boston to name its newest goat "Foles" in honor of Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles. (Published Tuesday, Feb 6, 2018)

Since the Patriots lost the Super Bowl, the Boston Public Library has to display books with the word "Eagles" in the titles. See More