What to Know The Bon Air Fire Company was shut down Wednesday by Haverford Township officials.

The officials say the fire company failed to take action against a member who was allegedly affiliated with a group described as extremist.

A member of the fire company told NBC10 they were "blindsided" by the decision.

A Delaware County fire company was shut down after they allegedly failed to take proper action against a volunteer firefighter accused of having ties to a group described as “extremist."

Haverford Township officials said they first received information on Aug. 12 accusing a volunteer with the Bon Air Fire Company of being affiliated with an organization designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as a hate group.

The officials investigated and interviewed the volunteer who allegedly admitted to attending several meetings with the group and passing two of the four steps in the group’s initiation process. The volunteer indicated he had recently tried to distance himself from the group, officials said.

The group describes themselves as “Western chauvinists who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world” with “closed borders,” “anti-political correctness” and “venerating the housewife” being among their values, according to township officials.

The group's website says they include men of all races, religions and sexual preferences and deny having any affiliation with the "alt-right" movement. The SLPC accused them however of still using white nationalist memes, maintaining affiliations with known extremists and appearing with hate groups at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville.

On Aug. 14, Haverford Township Manager David Burman and Deputy Chief of Police Joseph Hagan met with the President and Chief of the Bon Air Fire Company to discuss the investigation.

On Aug. 15, the Fire Chief informed Burman the volunteer had resigned. The board of the Bon Air Fire Company did not accept the resignation however, according to officials.

On Aug. 22, the Bon Air Fire Company Solicitor sent an email to the Haverford Township Solicitor indicating the board of the fire company discussed the situation but found no basis for terminating the volunteer’s membership and would not take any action.

“The volunteer’s participation in an organization described as an extremist group and the Bon Air Fire Company’s failure to address this matter conflicts with the public policy of Haverford Township, which includes ensuring that all persons are treated fairly and equally, and that all persons enjoy the full benefits of citizenship,” a spokesperson for Haverford Township wrote.

The Township shut down the Bon Air Fire Company Wednesday due to the fire company board’s “failure to act.”

NBC10 spoke to a member of the Bon Air Fire Company who said they were “blindsided” by the announcement and are trying to figure out their next move. We have not yet received an official statement from the members however.

Fire service in the Bon Air section will now be provided by the Brookline, Llanerch, Manoa and Oakmont Fire Companies which are all within about 2.5 miles.