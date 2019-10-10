Three brothers and their cousin all died when their vehicle plunged into a canal in Delaware. NBC10's Denise Nakano speaks to the victims' heartbroken family members.

The body of a 6-year-old boy who died along with his two teenage brothers and a cousin when their car crashed into a Delaware canal over the weekend has been found.

Ethan Lindsey died after a car being driven by his older brother, Willis Lindsey Jr., crashed into a canal in Middletown, Delaware, Sunday. Lindsey Jr., 18; another brother, Kyree, 16; and a 12-year-old cousin also died in the wreck.

"Through all the hard work and dedication they have found my little man so he can be back with his brothers and cousin," father Willis Lindsey Sr. wrote on Facebook.

Lindsey Sr. and his family were on their way to a football game Sunday morning when the crash happened. He was driving one vehicle while Lindsey Jr. was driving the one with his brothers, cousin and his girlfriend.

They were driving near the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal, about one mile west of the Sen. William V. Roth Jr. Bridge around 9:40 a.m., when they made a wrong turn.

Lindsey Sr. managed to turn around safely on Canal Road. As Lindsey Jr. turned, however, he somehow lost control of his vehicle which plunged into the southern side of the canal.

Rather than save himself, Lindsey Jr. first pulled his girlfriend to safety. He then swam back in the water to try and save his younger brothers and cousin.

Despite his efforts, Lindsey Jr. was unable to get them out. All three brothers as well as their cousin died as the car sunk in about 20 feet of water.

A multiagency operation, including dive teams, located the submerged car around 3 p.m. Sunday. It was pulled out of the water two hours later.

Crews recovered the bodies of the two elder Lindsey brothers and their cousins, but it wasn't until Thursday that their father confirmed the recovery of 6-year-old Ethan.

"You don't anticipate having to bury your own children," the boys' mother, Brandi Lindsey, earlier told NBC10. "You want your children to live."