Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found wrapped in plastic and stuffed inside a trash can in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.

Police responded to the 4600 block of Leiper Street around 6:05 a.m. Wednesday after an employee at the Republic Service Trash company found the body, Philadelphia Police Department spokesman Miguel Torres said.

The body, which has been identified only as that of a black female, was both wrapped in plastic and inside a plastic trash bag when the employee found it in a trash can, Torres said.

Police have made no arrests as they continue to investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.