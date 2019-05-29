Woman's Body Found Wrapped in Plastic, Stuffed in Trash Can in Frankford - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Woman's Body Found Wrapped in Plastic, Stuffed in Trash Can in Frankford

The body, which has been identified only as that of a black female, was both wrapped in plastic and inside a plastic trash bag when someone found it in a trash can

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 34 minutes ago

    Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found wrapped in plastic and stuffed inside a trash can in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.

    Police responded to the 4600 block of Leiper Street around 6:05 a.m. Wednesday after an employee at the Republic Service Trash company found the body, Philadelphia Police Department spokesman Miguel Torres said.

    The body, which has been identified only as that of a black female, was both wrapped in plastic and inside a plastic trash bag when the employee found it in a trash can, Torres said.

    Police have made no arrests as they continue to investigate.

    This is a developing story and will be updated.

      

