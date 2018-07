An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a vacant lot in West Philadelphia Tuesday.

Police first received a call around 5:40 p.m. for a report of a person in a vacant lot on the 300 block of N. 62nd Street. When they arrived they found an unresponsive 36-year-old woman on the ground. She was pronounced dead by medics at 6:28 p.m.

Police have not released the woman’s identity or a cause of death. They continue to investigate.