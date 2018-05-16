Philadelphia police are trying to identify the body of a man found dead on an Overbrook sidewalk hours after neighbors thought they heard gunshots.

Man Found Shot to Death on the Sidewalk

The body of a murder victim remained on a Philadelphia sidewalk for eight hours as part of another bloody night in the city.

Medics were called to 62nd Street near Lebanon Avenue in the city’s Overbrook neighborhood around 5 a.m. Wednesday after getting 911 calls about the body. They announced the man dead shortly after, investigators said.

Philadelphia police investigated and found that the man, who appears to be in his 60s, was shot in the chest, Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. They also found evidence that multiple bullets had been fired.

“We looking into the possibility that this victim may have been laying on the sidewalk for eight hours before he was discovered,” Small said.

Neighbors told investigators they thought they heard gunshots around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Small said.

The man had no identification on him.

Police had no description of a possible suspect as of Wednesday morning.

The killing was one of several violent incidents overnight:

A 30-year-old man was shot during a home invasion along Hunter Street in Overbrook just before midnight and a 53-year-old man was shot early Wednesday along North 36th Street in Mantua, police said. Both victims were hospitalized.

A 35-year-old man was also injured after being stabbed in the neck along North Newkirk Street in Brewerytown early Wednesday.