A crash and ensuing rescue operation brought traffic to a near halt along the busy Blue Route in Delaware County Monday.

A pickup truck struck a wall in a crash with another car in the southbound lanes on Interstate 476, just south of Exit 13 in Broomall, around 10:30 a.m., dispatchers said.

One driver needed to be rescued.

Expect major delays in both directions as only one lane slowly got by southbound and northbound traffic could be seen backed up.

The drive time from the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) to I-95 southbound ballooned to 52 minutes shortly before noon.

This story is developing and will be updated.