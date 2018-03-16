A young woman died after hitting her head while snowboarding at a popular Poconos resort.

Euna Shin of Piscataway died Thursday after being transported from Blue Mountain Resort to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Coroner Scott Grim said.

The 20-year-old was snowboarding at the ski resort in Lower Towamensing Township when she struck her head around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

She was wearing a helmet and on an open trail, Grim said.

Grim ruled the manner of death an accident caused by head injuries sustained from a fall.

In a brief statement to NBC10, Blue Mountain said the incident is under investigation. "Our hearts and prayers go out to the victim and her family," the resort said.

This is at least the second death at a Poconos resort this season. A Canadian man died in an accident at Camelback Mountain last month.