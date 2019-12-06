NBC10's Morning Team is getting ready for Friday night's holiday tree lighting at the Blue Cross RiverRink. NBC10's Erin Coleman is joined by singer Jackie Verna to preview the family-friendly fun.

Jackie Verna From 'The Voice' Getting Ready for RiverRink Tree Lighting

What to Know The Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest Holiday Tree Lighting Powered by PECO is free.

The event featuring dancers and singers runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday.

You can watch the tree lighting on NBC10 and in our app starting at 7 p.m.

The Philadelphia waterfront is about to get lit.

You can join the NBC10 morning folks and Philly Live's Auynea Lachelle at the Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest Friday night for the Holiday Tree Lighting Powered by PECO.

The annual tree lighting ceremony features special performances from Jackie Verna and Christine Wells as well as dance performances, choirs, ice skating and about 30,000 lights dazzling on the tree.

The family-friendly fun starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs through 8:30 p.m. Can't make it? You can watch the tree lighting on NBC10 and in our app from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Winterfest Returns for the Holiday Season

Admission to Winterfest is free. Admission to the ice rink is $4 and skate rental is $10. Food and drink are available for purchase.