Get in the spirit this holiday season with the return of a Philadelphia tradition along the Delaware River. The Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest is back for its 26th year. The winter wonderland opens Friday, Nov. 29, with a weekend of free events and activities.
Friday 12:30 p.m.– 4 p.m.
Skating performances and a chance to take photos with the skaters during meet-and-greets
Custom face painting, wand making, and flower crowns
Specially themed temporary tattoos and candy canes
Larger-than-life snow globe
Saturday 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Telemundo 62 Meteorologist Violeta Yas reads “The Meteorologist in Me” during Storytime in the Lodge
Friday Dec. 6 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Attend the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting
Musical performances by Jackie Verna from The Voice and Christina Wells from America’s Got Talent
Dance performances by Mulford Dancers and CAPA Dancers
Holiday Fireworks show
Admissions to Winterfest is free. Admission to the skating rink is $4 and skate rentals are $10.
Winterfest is open:
Monday through Thursday: 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Friday: 1 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Winterfest closes March 8, 2020.