Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest Returns for 26th Year Along the Delaware River

By Keith Aversa

Published 59 minutes ago

    Get in the spirit this holiday season with the return of a Philadelphia tradition along the Delaware River. The Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest is back for its 26th year. The winter wonderland opens Friday, Nov. 29, with a weekend of free events and activities.

    Friday 12:30 p.m.– 4 p.m.

    Skating performances and a chance to take photos with the skaters during meet-and-greets

    Custom face painting, wand making, and flower crowns

    Specially themed temporary tattoos and candy canes

    Larger-than-life snow globe

    Saturday 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

    Telemundo 62 Meteorologist Violeta Yas reads “The Meteorologist in Me” during Storytime in the Lodge

    Friday Dec. 6 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

    Attend the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting

    Musical performances by Jackie Verna from The Voice and Christina Wells from America’s Got Talent

    Dance performances by Mulford Dancers and CAPA Dancers

    Holiday Fireworks show

    Admissions to Winterfest is free. Admission to the skating rink is $4 and skate rentals are $10.

    Winterfest is open:

    Monday through Thursday: 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.
    Friday: 1 p.m. – 1 a.m.
    Saturday: 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.
    Sunday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

    Winterfest closes March 8, 2020.

      

