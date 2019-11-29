The Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest returns to Philly this upcoming weekend, giving families a chance to meet ice skating princesses and warm up in cozy cabins. (Published 2 hours ago)

Winterfest at Penn's Landing Opens For It's 26th Season

Get in the spirit this holiday season with the return of a Philadelphia tradition along the Delaware River. The Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest is back for its 26th year. The winter wonderland opens Friday, Nov. 29, with a weekend of free events and activities.

Friday 12:30 p.m.– 4 p.m.

Skating performances and a chance to take photos with the skaters during meet-and-greets

Custom face painting, wand making, and flower crowns

Specially themed temporary tattoos and candy canes

Larger-than-life snow globe

Saturday 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Telemundo 62 Meteorologist Violeta Yas reads “The Meteorologist in Me” during Storytime in the Lodge

Friday Dec. 6 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Attend the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting

Musical performances by Jackie Verna from The Voice and Christina Wells from America’s Got Talent

Dance performances by Mulford Dancers and CAPA Dancers

Holiday Fireworks show

Admissions to Winterfest is free. Admission to the skating rink is $4 and skate rentals are $10.

Winterfest is open:

Monday through Thursday: 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday: 1 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Winterfest closes March 8, 2020.