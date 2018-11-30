If you want to avoid the Black Friday shopping crowds today, go to the Blue Cross RiverRink,where Winterfest opens today. For opening day, they will stay open until 1am. This opening day is a great way to kick off the holiday season!

The holiday season officially kicks off at Winterfest at the Blue Cross RiverRink along the Delaware River in Penn's Landing Friday night with the holiday tree lighting.

Tracy Davidson, Lucy Bustamante, First Alert Traffic reporter Jessica Boyington and First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley from the NBC10 morning Team will join PECO to light up the Bluetooth-controlled 40-foot Christmas tree with more than 15,000 LED light bulbs. On top of the tree sits a star that is 3 feet in diameter.

Friday night's event, which runs from 6 to 9 p.m. also features music from The Voice's Jackie Verna and America's Got Talent star Bianca, other local performers and a fireworks finale.

Can't make it down to Winterfest? You can watch the tree lighting on NBC10 and on this page starting at 7 p.m.

Winterfest features the 25th season of the Blue Cross RiverRink, Philadelphia's largest outdoor ice rink at 200 feet long. It takes about 18,000 gallons of water to fill it up with ice. The rink is available for skating seven days a week through winter. You can also cozy up with warm drinks and fun in The Lodge.

