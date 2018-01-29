There is no need to run if you plan on registering for a spot in the 2018 Blue Cross Broad Street Run.



Runners can register online for the annual dash down Broad Street from Feb. 1 at 12:01 a.m. to Feb. 16 at 11:59 p.m. Lottery selections are random and the sign-up period is 16 days long, so you'll have an equal chance to be one of the 40,000 or so participants no matter when you sign up, organizers said.

People can register as individuals or as groups of two to seven runners, according to organizers. An alphabetical list of runners who got a bib number — and were charged the $53 registration fee — will be made available on the Broad Street Run's website on Feb. 16.

This year’s 10-mile run down Broad Street from North Philadelphia to the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia will be held on Sunday, May 6. The Health and Wellness Expo will take place on May 4 and May 5 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

NBC10 and Telemundo62 will broadcast the entire race live from start to finish.

The race is the largest 10-mile road race in the county. The first Broad Street Run was held in 1980 and it has since become one of the city's iconic annual events.

Anyone who has ran 10 previous Broad Street Runs is guaranteed a spot in the race as a "tenured runner" but they must apply during the lottery registration period, organizers said.

Get more information about registration specifics on the run's website. Top Sports: Bucks Defeat Bulls 110-96