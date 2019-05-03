Blue Cross Broad Street Run Health and Wellness Expo Brings Free Fun - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Watch live on NBC10 and Telemundo62 on May 5, 2019!

Blue Cross Broad Street Run Health and Wellness Expo Brings Free Fun

This year, the Blue Cross Broad Street Run is celebrating its 40th race in the City of Brotherly Love.

By Dan Stamm

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • The Blue Cross Broad Street Run will kick off Sunday at 8 a.m.

    • Before the race begins, the free two-day Health & Wellness Expo takes place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

    Runners hit Broad Street Sunday for the Blue Cross Broad Street Run.

    But, before the impressive feat of running 10 miles, comes to fun of the Blue Cross Broad Street Run Health and Wellness Expo, presented by Einstein Healthcare Network.

    The FREE event with speakers, vendors, bib pick up and more free stuff takes place Friday (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) at Hall F of the Pennsylvania Convention Center at 1101 Arch Street in Center City Philadelphia.

    You don’t have to be running to get in on the fun.

    Be sure to stop by the NBC10 booth for a free poncho (you may need it) and other goodies.

    SEPTA train and buses serve the Convention Center area. You can also drive and look for parking at a nearby lot.

    Broad Street Run Shirts and Medals Through the YearsBroad Street Run Shirts and Medals Through the Years

      

