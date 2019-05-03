Take a virtual trip down Broad Street, the same route that runners at Sunday's Blue Cross Broad Street Run will take, some as qucikly as around 45 minutes!

What to Know The Blue Cross Broad Street Run will kick off Sunday at 8 a.m.

Before the race begins, the free two-day Health & Wellness Expo takes place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Runners hit Broad Street Sunday for the Blue Cross Broad Street Run.

But, before the impressive feat of running 10 miles, comes to fun of the Blue Cross Broad Street Run Health and Wellness Expo, presented by Einstein Healthcare Network.

The FREE event with speakers, vendors, bib pick up and more free stuff takes place Friday (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) at Hall F of the Pennsylvania Convention Center at 1101 Arch Street in Center City Philadelphia.

You don’t have to be running to get in on the fun.

Be sure to stop by the NBC10 booth for a free poncho (you may need it) and other goodies.

SEPTA train and buses serve the Convention Center area. You can also drive and look for parking at a nearby lot.

