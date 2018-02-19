The Blue Cross Broad Street Run is just over three months away, and the Registration Lottery is now open.

The field is set for the 2018 Blue Cross Broad Street Run and you can find out now if you made the cut.



Race organizers released the Registration Confirmation Search link on Monday. People who signed up over the 16-day lottery period can search their name to see if they are one of the 40,000 or so participants.

This year’s 10-mile run down Broad Street from North Philadelphia to the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia will be held on Sunday, May 6. The Health and Wellness Expo will take place on May 4 and May 5 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

NBC10 and Telemundo62 will broadcast the entire race live from start to finish.

The race is the largest 10-mile road race in the county. The first Broad Street Run was held in 1980 and it has since become one of the city's iconic annual events.

Each runner who got a bib number will be charged the $53 registration fee.



Anyone who has ran 10 previous Broad Street Runs is guaranteed a spot in the race as a "tenured runner" but they must have applied during the lottery registration period, organizers said.