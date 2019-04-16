Mayor Jim Kenney is using a new method to keep garbage off Philadelphia streets. On Tuesday, Kenney and his team will be talking about targeting six neighborhoods with their new street equipment, including a new blower device.

Mayor budgeted millions for city workers to use street sweepers and air blowers to get trash off streets in high-litter neighborhoods.

Cars wouldn't need to be moved to get to the trash, according to a report.

Philadelphia’s mayor wants to blow away trash piling up along some neighborhood streets.

Mayor Jim Kenney will join other city official Tuesday to launch the Mechanical Street Sweeping Pilot Program, which will target six specific neighborhoods.

The City will do some show and tell of its mechanical broom, a.k.a. street sweepers, and backpack blowers, similar to those used by landscapers to blow leaves, that will be used to clean streets and collect the mess.

Kenney has set aside millions for the project. The mayor’s Fiscal Year 2020 Budget calls for $2.3 million to go to the street cleaning action plan this year and $11.7 million over five years, Kenney’s office said.

The City is using its Litter Index to target certain areas by choosing neighborhoods with a collective score of 2.0 or higher.

Besides Kingsessing, the neighborhoods being targeted include parts of Logan, Kensington, Parkside, Strawberry Mansion and South Philly, WHYY/Plan Philly announced ahead of Kenney’s news conference.

WHYY also reported that the program begins Tuesday and will coincide with normal trash collection days through December. Cars won't need to be moved from streets as the blowers can push debris from under vehicles, according to the report.

Not everybody is happy with the plan to blow trash around. Philadelphia urbanist political action group 5th Square posted its opposition in a Facebook post, questioning the effect of the blowers on air quality.