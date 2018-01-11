New details have emerged in the homicide case of a missing Orange County teenager who was found dead near Borego Park. Rick Montanez reports for Today in LA on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. (Published Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018)

Three search warrants have been issued in connection to the death of 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student Blaze Bernstein, whose body was found Tuesday after an extensive search through California's Borrego Park.

Detectives interviewed a friend of Bernstein, who was one of the last persons to see him alive. The friend said he left the park an hour after meeting up with the victim to visit his girlfriend in Tustin, but he could not recall her last name or address. He alleged he returned to the park several hours later but could not find Bernstein.

Detectives noted the friend had dirt under his fingernails during the interview, to which he claimed was caused by a fall. Officials also saw that the friend had several cuts and scratches, but he claimed it stemmed from a “fight club” activity.

Family and friends attended a candlelit vigil on Wednesday, where mourners gathered to honor the teen’s memory.

"We thank God for this hard rain that exposed his grave," Bernstein’s grandfather said before he choked back tears.

Sheriffs said Bernstein’s body was found in brush near Foothill Ranch Park. Although officials would not say whether he was buried or not, they confirmed that Tuesday’s storm helped find his body. Officials did not comment on the cause of death.

Bernstein, who was visiting family in Orange County during his school break from University of Pennsylvania, was last seen about 11 p.m. on Jan. 2. He told relatives he was meeting up with his friends. He was reported missing the following day after his loved ones were unable to get in contact with him.

No suspects are in custody. Sheriffs will not go into detail on who received the search warrant nor have they publicly named a person of interest.

Anyone with information on Bernstein’s death is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7000.