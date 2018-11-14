Hard to believe, but Thanksgiving is just around the corner — and Black Friday, the biggest shopping day of the year, is too. NBC10 has your guide to special shopping hours over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Some local malls are closed Thanksgiving, but open bright and early the next morning, while others open Thursday and keep their deals running right through Black Friday for one long sale.

Check out the list of local malls and shopping center hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday below, and take a look at our map to find your local shopping center's address, website, and hours through the entire holiday shopping kick-off weekend.

Thanksgiving Day

Opening at 5 p.m.

King of Prussia Mall (closes 1 a.m. Friday)

Lehigh Valley Mall (closes 1 a.m. Friday)

Quaker Bridge Mall (closes 1 a.m. Friday)

Oxford Valley Mall (closes 1 a.m. Friday)

Opening at 6 p.m.

Cherry Hill Mall (closes midnight)

Gloucester Premium Outlets (open through Friday at 10 p.m.)

Philadelphia Premium Outlets (open through Friday at 10 p.m.)

Philadelphia Mills (closes midnight)

Deptford Mall (closes midnight)

Hamilton Mall (closes midnight)

Christiana Mall (closes midnight)

Willow Grove (closes midnight)

Berkshire Mall (closes midnight)

The Crossings Premium Outlets (closes 2 a.m.)



Black Friday

Open all night

Gloucester Premium Outlets (open through Friday at 10 p.m.)

Philadelphia Premium Outlets (open through Friday at 10 p.m.)

Opening at 6 a.m.

King of Prussia Mall (closes 10 p.m.)

Montgomery Mall (closes 10 p.m.)

Lehigh Valley Mall (closes 10 p.m.)

Quaker Bridge Mall (closes 10 p.m.)

Cherry Hill Mall (closes 10 p.m.)

Moorestown Mall (closes 10 p.m.)

Philadelphia Mills (closes 9:30 p.m.)

Springfield Mall (closes 10 p.m.)

Deptford Mall (closes 10 p.m.)

Hamilton Mall (closes 9 p.m.)

Christiana Mall (closes 10 p.m.)

Plymouth Meeting Mall (closes 10 p.m.)

Willow Grove (closes 10 p.m.)

Exton Square Mall (closes 10 p.m.)

Berkshire Mall (closes 10 p.m.)

The Crossings Premium Outlets (closes 10 p.m.)

Oxford Valley Mall (closes 10 p.m.)

Mapped: Philly Mall Hours Through the Weekend

Zoom in to find your local shopping center and click the icon to find full weekend hours.

Did we miss your local mall? Click here to let us know so we can add it to the list!