Coming Cold Blast Will Shock Your System

Wendesday will look mild considering how cold temps will get this weekend. There is also a chance for snow next week.

What to Know Make sure you have your winter coat, scarf and hat on hand as cold temps will grip the region Friday and Saturday.

Showers blow through ahead of the cold front Thursday into Friday, dropping temps significantly.

The chance for the first snow of the season comes next week.

Cold weather like we haven’t felt since last winter is going to descend on the Philadelphia region in time for the start of the weekend.

After highs expected in the upper 50s into the low 60s on Thursday, a cold front will blow through, dropping temps in Philadelphia to around the freezing mark by Saturday morning.



Photo credit: NBC10 Temps will go from feeling like 60 during the day Thursday to feeling like the teens Saturday morning. See Larger

Showers as Cold Front Roars in

Rain is expected in most neighborhoods Thursday night into early Friday as the system blows through. No snow is expected in most of the Philadelphia region.

The wet weather is gone by daybreak Friday.

Ready for Bitter Cold?

You will be feeling the chill when you step outside Friday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph on Friday, making it feel colder than the high that ranges from the low to mid 40s in Delaware and South Jersey to the upper 30s in the Lehigh Valley.

If you take the wind chill into account, it will feel like to 20s across the region by 5 a.m. Friday.

The significantly-below-average chill and clear conditions stick around into Saturday when the low bottoms out in the low 30s and feels like the teens. We only warm into the low 40s on Saturday.

We aren’t used to the cold weather, so it could feel even harsher on your system. Here are some tips to prepare you (and your home): check your heating system, check your fireplace/chimney, use lip balm and sleep with a humidifier.



Photo credit: NBC10 Here are some things to check to be ready for the cold temps. See Larger

Sunday Relief

We get some relief from the cold under sunny skies Sunday as highs push into the low 50s in and around Philly.

Chance for First Flakes of Season

Clouds then build on Monday with highs only getting into the 40s. A storm system then moves in Monday night into Tuesday and it is expected to bring rain and snow. It is too soon at this point to determine how much snow.

Stick with the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team on air and in our app through the weekend as we track the cold and get a clearer picture of the snow possibility for next week.