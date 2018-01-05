Bitter Cold Exposure Blamed for Vineland Man's Death

FILE IMAGE — ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - JANUARY 04: Snow forms a drift in a parking lot on January 4, 2018 in Atlantic City, New jersey. A 'bomb cycle' winter storm, has caused every East Coast state, from Maine to Florida, to declare at least one weather advisory, winter storm watch, winter storm warning or blizzard warning. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

A man found dead outside a Vineland, New Jersey liquor store succumbed to exposure to this week's bitter cold temperatures, the city's police believe.

Michael Fleming, 57, was discovered Thursday morning as a powerful nor'easter battered the region, police said. His body was found in the snow outside Charlie's Liquor Store along Hendee Road.

Vineland police Lt. Len Wolf said Fleming may have been homeless at the time of his death. He sometimes stayed with family who lived nearby, Wolf added.

Home-insecure people regularly gather outside the store with officers often stopping by to offer resources.



Fleming's apparent exposure death highlights the dangers of spending prolonged periods outside during extreme cold. Temperatures in the area hovered in the mid-20s while strong winds connected to the snowstorm made it feel like 8 degrees.