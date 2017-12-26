Penguin Weather: Frigid Temps, Snow Possible to End 2017

Weather models are disagreeing about whether snow will affect the end of 2017 in the Philadelphia region, but the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting that it's going to be frigid no matter what. Don't expect temps to break the freezing mark until 2018. Here are the details.

We're facing a bright but blustery Tuesday outside, so you'll want to bundle up. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Sosna has details on what you can expect. Plus, he's tracking the possibility of snow for the end of the week.