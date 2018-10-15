What to Know a man was gunned down during a birthday party inside a makeshift bar on North D Street in Philadelphia late Sunday.

Three men walked into the bar, one handed a gun to another who then opened fire, Philadelphia police said.

A birthday party inside a makeshift bar ended with a man executed and police searching for three suspects that appeared to target their victim.

The killing happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in what Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small called a “speakeasy” along North D Street in the city’s Feltonville neighborhood.

“It appears that it was an execution-type shooting,” Small said.

Police found the victim bleeding heavily next to a pool table and rushed him to the hospital where he died a short time later from two gunshot wounds, Small said.

About 20 people were gathered in the makeshift bar at the time when three men walked in, investigators said.

“They walked right up to the victim, one of them pulled a gun and handed it to another male and that other male then fired at least two shots,” Small said.

The three men then fled in a car, Small said.

By the time police arrived, most of the witnesses were gone, police said.

Police believe, however, that they know the identities of all three men involved. The names were not released as of Monday morning.