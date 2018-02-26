 Clouds Will Lift But Clearing Won't Last as March Arrives - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Clouds Will Lift But Clearing Won't Last as March Arrives

By Bill Henley

Tired of gray skies? Then Monday is your day. After a cloudy, and in a number of neighborhoods, foggy morning, we'll finally enjoy some sunshine in the afternoon. But, rain is expected to return as March comes in like a Lion later in the week.
