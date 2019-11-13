An investigation is underway after a thief was caught on camera walking onto the porch of a home in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, and stealing a bike belonging to a man with special needs, according to the family.

Thief Steals Bike From Man With Special Needs, Family Says

An investigation is underway after a man with special needs said a thief was caught on camera stealing his specialized bicycle as well as some of his independence.

Home surveillance footage shows an unidentified man on the porch of a home on Blair Mill Road in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday. The man pulls the tarp off a bike on the porch, grabs it and then walks off.

“There he is, brazen as can be, walking up on my porch and taking it, like he belonged there,” Traci Morgan, the homeowner, told NBC10.

The stolen bike belongs to Morgan’s son, 24-year-old Tyler Becker. Becker, who has special needs, works two jobs and uses the bike to get to one of them. During Wednesday’s frigid temperatures, he had to walk to work rather than ride his bike.

Morgan told NBC10 she spotted the thief in another video walking down Blair Mill Road toward Route 611 while carrying the bike.

“I just felt horrible,” Becker said. “And I won’t stop until my bike is home to me.”

If you have any information on the theft, please call Hatboro Police at 215-675-4402.