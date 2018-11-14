Big Announcement Expected for 2018 RiverRink Winterfest

The Blue Cross RiverRink is back for its 25th season, and this year organizers have a special surprise up their sleeve for the event's winter edition.

Set to hit Penn's Landing starting Nov. 23, the 2018 WinterFest will once again bring all the trappings of a true winter wonderland to the waterfront, including an ice rink, a holiday lodge and plenty of delicious food.

"It's a beautiful addition to the Philadelphia winter season," said Delaware River Waterfront Corp. spokeswoman Emma Fried-Cassorla.

Though organizers were coy about what the big announcement will be, Fried-Cassorla said people should expect something "very exciting."

Opening week activities will be capped off by the Holiday Tree Lighting on Friday, Nov. 30, set to take place between 6 and 9 p.m. Fireworks will add an additional magical touch to the tree lighting finale.

Other activities that day include performances by skaters, dancers and singers including Jackie Verna, of "The Voice" fame, "America's Got Talent" winner Bianca Ryan.

WinterFest will be open starting Nov. 23 of this year and will conclude March 3, 2018.