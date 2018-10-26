Cyclist Knocked Off Bike in Center City Crash - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
NBC10 In Motion

NBC10 In Motion

Making your way in the big city and beyond

Cyclist Knocked Off Bike in Center City Crash

Expect traffic trouble near 11th and Vine in Center City Philadelphia

By Dan Stamm

Published 7 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Cyclist Knocked Off Bike in Center City Crash
    NBC10 - Randy Gyllenhaal

    What to Know

    • A driver struck a cyclist in Center City Philadelphia Friday morning.

    • The cyclist suffered head and neck injuries as he was knocked off his bike, which wound up mangled.

    • Expect traffic troubles around 11th and Vine streets.

    A driver struck a cyclist in Center City Friday morning.

    The force of the crash around 5 a.m. at 11th and Vine streets knocked the cyclist off his bike, Philadelphia medics said. The mangled bike could be seen in the middle of a crosswalk.

    The man was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition with head and neck injuries.

    The driver stopped.

    Expect traffic trouble in the area as the crash remained under investigation into the Friday morning rush.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices