Cyclist Knocked Off Bike in Center City Crash

A driver struck a cyclist in Center City Friday morning.

The force of the crash around 5 a.m. at 11th and Vine streets knocked the cyclist off his bike, Philadelphia medics said. The mangled bike could be seen in the middle of a crosswalk.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition with head and neck injuries.

The driver stopped.

Expect traffic trouble in the area as the crash remained under investigation into the Friday morning rush.